Man gets suspended sentence

A man believed to be a supporter of MP Wimal Weerawansa who was charged with contempt of court has been handed a suspended prison sentence, Ada Derana reporter said.



The suspect was handed an 18-month prison sentence which was been suspended for seven years by the Fort Magistrate’s Court. He was also fined Rs.1000, the reporter added.



The suspect was arrested after he had allegedly shouted demanding legal action against Lasantha Alagiyawanna who is the Deputy Minister of Megapolis and Western Development in the present government.