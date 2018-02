A suspect has been arrested for attempting to bribe the officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Beruwala Police Station.

He had allegedly attempted to bribe the police officer with Rs 25,000 in order to release a van in custody over cattle theft.

The 35-year-old resident of Beruwala was arrested by police while attempting to solicit the bribe and is to be produced at the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (2).