Man arrested after unauthorized entry of President’s House

An individual has been arrested for allegedly attempting to enter the official residence of President Maithripala Sirisena in Keppetipola Mawatha, Colombo 7 without authorization.

He had reportedly attempted to enter the President’s house at around 9.30am this morning (11) saying he needed employment.

During questioning, the arrested suspect, Danuka Vishvajith, had said that he had served as a member of the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council from 2011 to 2016. He has been handed over to Cinnamon Gardens Police by the Presidential Security Division.