Mobile Mammogram equipment to detect breast cancer will be import from other countries in order to provide such equipment for local hospitals in village level, Cancer Prevention Trust Fund said. It’s founder member is Speaker of the parliament Karu Jayasuriya. A special hotline has been deployed for patients to contact to obtain information. The hotline no is 011-2353211. According to Speaker that a special unit will be set up for children at Maharagama.