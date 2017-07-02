Malinga to miss 2nd ODI due to viral influenza

Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga has been ruled out of the second one-day international against Zimbabwe today as he is suffering from viral influenza, SLC announced .

Malinga who is just short of his 300th ODI scalp, has been diagnosed with a viral influenza while medical reports have ruled him out of the next game and recommended a rest period of 48 hours.

SLC also confirmed that Lakshan Sandakan had sat out the first ODI against Zimbabwe due to an attack of the same bug.

Sri Lanka play their second ODI against visitors Zimbabwe tomorrow (2) at the picturesque Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating loss to the visiting Zimbabwe team in the first ODI despite scoring a healthy 300 plus total.