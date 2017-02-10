Malinga to join Sri Lanka team for Australia tour

Share ! tweet







Fast bowler Lasith Malinga will be joining the Sri Lankan team on their tour of Australia, featuring only in the shorter T-20 format of the game, President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Thilanga Sumathipala said.

The matches will be held on the 17, 19 and 22 February at the Melbourne Cricket ground, Simonds Park and Adelaide Oval respectively.

Malinga was ruled out of the Twenty20 and One Day series against South Africa as he had not fully recover from a bout of dengue fever. The 33-year-old was expected to make a comeback after a litany of injuries but had to wait until Sri Lanka play three T20 internationals in Australia. He struggled last year with knee problems that kept him out of the World T20s and the Indian Premier League, and late last year had bout of dengue fever.