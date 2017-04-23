Maldivian opposition leader jailed as political situation worsens

Share ! tweet







Opposition Leader Jumhoree Party in the Maldives, Qasim Ibrahim MP, was remanded by the Criminal Court on Friday.

The reason being it was in connection with the recent no confidence motion on the Speaker and Deputy Speaker, just a week after the High Court released him from jail stating that proper procedure had not been followed.

A Jumhoree Party official said that there was no basis for the allegation of unduly trying to influence lawmakers leveled against Qasim Ibrahim, since he had only requested some parliamentarians from his party who had defected to President Abdulla Yameen’s government, to return with the promise of nomination at the next General Election.