Home / POLITICS / Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka on December 17

Malaysian Prime Minister to visit Sri Lanka on December 17

neo 3 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 39 Views

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will pay a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka starting from 17 December, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said in a statement today.

The Foreign Ministry Wisma Putra said in a “planned movement” the Malaysian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah was reassigned and given a new assignment prior to the Prime Minister’s visit.

Wan Abdullah is due to take up an important assignment related to Malaysia’s chairmanship of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in April 2020.

About neo

Check Also

‘Focus was on repaying loans, not development’

Developing Ampara has not been possible as the government formed after the last general election …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved