Colombo Additional Magistrate Dharshika Wimalasiri today recalled the arrest warrant issued against former Minister Mervyn Silva’s son Malaka.

The suspect surrendered to the court today and tendered a medical report over his absence during the last court proceedings.

Malaka, accused of allegedly assaulting a Scottish couple at a nightclub in Colombo 2014, was not present at the court when the case was taken up previously prompting the magistrate to issue an arrest warrant.