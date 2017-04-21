Major racket uncovered at SLC

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has uncovered a major racket whereby one of its foreign coaches is alleged to have set up a lucrative side business bringing in foreign teams for matches to Sri Lanka without SLC’s knowledge.

SLC will investigate further to ascertain whether the British Coach, who heads a department and is paid US $12,000 (Rs. 1.8 million), accrued sizable financial gain from the practice.

Among the teams he is learned to have brought to Sri Lanka for encounters with club teams is the Under-16 English Side and a Surrey County Side.

There are a number of agents and groups involved in bringing down foreign teams but typically, any matches involving National sides are organised through SLC.

“When we heard about it, we did an initial inquiry,” a top SLC official said, on condition of anonymity.

“He has been doing this but we have no proof to say he benefited financially through the deals. So, we decided to inquire further.”