Maj. Gen. Amal Karunasekara remanded till May 30

The court further remanded the former Chief of Staff of Army, retired Major General Amal Karunasekara, who was arrested last month in suspicion of the abduction, and assault of journalist Keith Noyahr in May 2008.

Mount Lavinia Additional Magistrate, Lochana Abeywickrama remanded the former chief of the Army Intelligence till May 30.

On a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the magistrate ordered the prison authorities to allow the CID to obtain a further statement from Amal Karunasekara.

The court also ordered the army to disclose information on how military houses in Dompe, Baduwatta and Delgoda in Malwana area were used during the past period.

Keith Noyahr, the former defense writer and the Associate Editor of English weekly The Nation was abducted by unidentified men on 22 May 2008. He was found a day later badly beaten up and with head injuries. Noyahr left the country following the attack.

The CID last year arrested six army personnel in connection with the journalist’s abduction and assault.