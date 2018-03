The main suspect accused of instigating the incidents in Kandy has been arrested this morning along with 9 other suspects.

They were arrested by the TID officers in Digana and Poojapitiya.

Meanwhile a total of 71 suspects have been arrested so far from Sunday (9) to 6.00am today in connection with the various clashes which had broken out.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara revealed this during the press briefing held in Colombo today (8).