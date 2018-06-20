Main drug dealer in Peliyagoda arrested with heroin and grenade

A prominent drug dealer in the Peliyagoda area has been arrested with drugs and a grenade, police said.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspect, 26-year-old Jayaratnage Gihan Sandaruwan, was arrested at Peliyagoda this evening by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

Police also took into custody 5 grams of heroin and a hand grenade found in his possession.

The suspect, a resident of Negombo Road, Peliyagoda, is the brother of former UPFA Peliyagoda Urban Councilor Chamila Sandaruwan, who was gunned down in 2014.