A bribery case filed against former President Mahinda Rajapaksha’s security person Major Nevil Wanniarchchi before the Bribery Commission was taken up for hearing yesterday. The main allegation leveled against him was that he had not declared his assets and liabilities from 2010 to 2014 period. When the matter was taken up before Colombo Chief Magistrate Aruni Attigala she ordered to file objection on 7th March.