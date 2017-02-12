Mahinda’s family tours cost SriLankan Rs. 113 million

Share ! tweet







SriLankan Airlines sources have revealed that the money that has to be paid to the Airlines due to flights undertaken by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and his entourages during the period March, 2011 to 31st December, 2014 is Rs. 113,404,724.

He, with his entourage, had travelled in passenger flights and at times he has travelled using credit facilities but the money has still not been paid.

Rs. 3,507,098 is due for flight UL 1081/2 taken on credit facilities on 9th March, 2011 to Johannesburg to attend Would Youth and Students’ Festival. Again, Rs. 725,435 is due for using UL UL 571Z to travel to Milano.

Also, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and a group of officials reserved UL 1001 flight on credit facilities to Maldives and Seychelles paying Rs. 23,580,083 but the balance of Rs. 742,416 has not been paid.

