Mahindananda to be arrested?

United Peoples Freedom Alliance (UPFA) Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims that the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) will shortly arrest him on orders of the Prime Minister, on fabricated charges.

He noted that the accusation was connected to the controversial carom board case. He said arresting members of the Joint Opposition on bogus allegations is a ploy of the government to prevent the former from raising key concerns pertaining to the economy.

“The carrom boards were imported and distributed by Sathosa and they were in Sathosa stores. The Sports Ministry had not done anything with regard to it. But they have not lodged a single case against Sathosa. I started the Top 10, and I reprimanded the government and pointed out that they are all rogues. So the Prime Minister is very angry with me. He has told the FCID to arrest me. When we raise something against the government, they put us in to jail. So we can’t open our mouths to express the concerns of the people without being penalized by the government. I have not done anything. But they have fabricated a case and are trying to put me in prison.”

He asserted there was no substantial evidence to implicate him and added that the Sathosa dealt with the issue independently.