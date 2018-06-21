Mahindananda gets CA permission to heard the case in another HC

The Court of Appeal yesterday granted UPFA MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage permission to have his indictment transferred from Court No. 5 of Colombo to any other competent High Court in Colombo, so that the trial could be conducted.

Aluthgamage had requested the court of Appeal in a writ application to transfer the indictment against him, being heard in Court No. 5 of the Colombo High Court, to any other High Court in Colombo.

The Court of Appeal ordered that the case be concluded expeditiously.

Mahindananda has been indicted in the High Court with misappropriation of Rs. 27 million for the purchase of a house on Kinsey Road, Borella while he was a Minister in the Former regime.

Faiz Musthapha PC appeared for Aluthgamage.

Deputy Solicitor General Janaka Bandara appeared for the Attorney General.

The bench Comprised Justice Kumidini Wickramasinghe and Justice S. Thurarajah.