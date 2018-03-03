Mahendran has till Mar. 8 to report to CID-Court

Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne yesterday observed that the issuance of a special Court order on Central Bank’s former governor Arjuna Lakshman Mahendran was not required because he has till March 8 to report to the CID.

She said such move would be considered if he fails to report to the CID at least by that date.

Deputy Solicitor General Haripriya Jayasundara prosecuting, informed Court that the order issued on Mr. Mahendran was not carried out because the Singapore courier service was unable to locate him at his current address in that country.

He said however, the courier service had thereafter dialled Mr. Mahendran’s mobile phone number and the person answering the phone identified himself as Lakshman said he was returning to Singapore on March 30.

The DSG sought a court order to permitting the CID to record more statements from Arjun Aloysius and Kasun Palisena because they had reported sick on the previous occasion.

He also requested Court to direct Perpetual Treasuries Ltd (PTL) to send a company representative to Court as it was liable for the offences committed under the Registered Stocks and Securities Ordinance and that under Section 261 of the Criminal Procedure Code the company should be represented during the inquiry.