Mahendran has left Singapore

Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran is not in Singapore investigations carried out by the CID has revealed.

When employees of a courier service went to his address to deliver summons issued by a Sri Lankan court Mahendran was not there.

Since a Singaporean citizen Mahendran no longer lives in Singapore, the courier service had returned the summons to Sri Lanka, police sources said.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered Former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran to appear before the CID on or before March 08, and make a statement.