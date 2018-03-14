Home / LATEST / ‘Mahason Balakaya’ office raided

The police yesterday raided the office of the ‘Mahason Balakaya’ in Nattaranpotha in Kundasale following the arrest of its leader Amith Jeevan Weerasinghe and ten others who are allegedly responsible for the acts of violence committed in the Kandy area.

 

The police had recovered leaflets and posters promoting racism, violence and six bottles suspected to be petrol bombs, police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

 

In addition police also recovered a microphone used by the Mahason Balakaya at news conferences with its emblem, arm bands with slogans promoting communalism   as well as a Central Processing Unit (CPU) of a computer, the Police Spokesman said.

 

Police will seek the services of specialised officers to trace calls taken and received on the mobile phones used by the suspects, Gunasekera said.

 

The suspects are in the custody of the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) and are being interrogated.

