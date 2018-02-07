Home / HEALTH / Maharagama Apeksha Hospital gets PET Scanner

Maharagama Apeksha Hospital gets PET Scanner

HEALTH

The positron emission tomography (PET) scanner, purchased with the funds collected from the public through a fundraising campaign supported by Manusath Derana, is currently in the process of being installed at a newly-built building of the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama.

The installation process is likely to be concluded within the coming days and will then be utilised by the hospital for cancer patients.

An initiative was launched by the National Cancer Institute in Maharagama (renamed as Apeksha Hospital) in 2016 to seek public assistance for the purchase of a PET scanner.

An essential requirement for the National Cancer Institute in Maharagama, the PET Scanner allows doctors to detect the early onset of disease before it is evident on other imaging tests.

 

