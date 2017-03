Share ! tweet







Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara yesterday ordered that an Advanced Level student of Mahanama Vidayalaya, Colombo be sent to the Rehabilitation Centre, at Makola. The 18-year-old boy had forcibly entered a girls’ school in Colombo, during ‘big-match’ days. The intruding boy had been caught by the security officers of the girls’ school and handed over to the Cinnamon garden, police, who produced him before Chief Magistrate Bandara.