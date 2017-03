Magistrate issues arrest warrant for Sec. to the Min. of Power and Energy

The Colombo Chief Magistrate today issued a warrant for the arrest of the Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, B. N. S. Batagoda for not appearing in court as a witness for the persecution in the bribery case filed against Former Deputy Minister Sarana Gunawardena.

Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandara issued the warrant after he observed Batagoda was not present in court to testify on behalf of the prosecution in the case filed by the Bribery Commission.