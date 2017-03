Share ! tweet







Colombo Magistrate J. Trotsky yesterday granted permission to UPFA Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa to travel overseas upto the end of this year.

Rajapaksa, who is being prosecuted for abuse of public property in that court, had filed a motion and sought permission to travel to Vietnam.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division complained against Rajapaksa and consequently, the court prohibited him from going overseas without its permission.