M.H.M. Navavi resigns from parliamentary seat

United National Party National list parliamentarian M.H.M Navavi has resigned from his portfolio, Secretary General of Parliament said.
Navavi is a member of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) led by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.
United National Party National list parliamentarian M.H.M Navavi has resigned from his portfolio, Secretary General of Parliament said.
Navavi is a member of the All Ceylon Makkal Congress (ACMC) led by Minister Rishad Bathiudeen.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has advised the three armed forces to be on alert to …