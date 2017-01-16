Lottery sellers again on war path from today

Share ! tweet







Secretary of All Island Lottery Sellers Association Sunil Suresh Madurasinghe yesterday says the members of his association will stop selling lottery tickets of the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lottery from today.

Addressing a press conference at the World Trade Centre Madurasuinghe cited as the reason for their trade union action a National Lotteries Board’s refusal to pay a higher commission and reduce the price of tickets.

He demanded that the National Lotteries Board and the Development Lottery be brought under the President.