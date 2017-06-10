Home / LATEST / Loss from disaster estimated at Rs 8 billion

Loss from disaster estimated at Rs 8 billion

neo 6 hours ago LATEST Leave a comment 32 Views

The total damage caused by the recent floods and landslides owing to Cyclone Mora was around eight billion rupees, Minister of Disaster Management, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa told Parliament yesterday.

Minister Yapa said the government would need more than Rs 8 billion to repair the damaged properties and meet the cost of recovery process. He added that the required funds could be obtained from the Insurance Trust Fund.

 

“We have already received Rs 150 million as an advance from the insurance fund,” the Minister asserted.

About neo

Check Also

Accident in Mahiyangane

A 21 year old woman died and two children  ( 6 years and 2 years) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved