Loss from disaster estimated at Rs 8 billion

The total damage caused by the recent floods and landslides owing to Cyclone Mora was around eight billion rupees, Minister of Disaster Management, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa told Parliament yesterday.

Minister Yapa said the government would need more than Rs 8 billion to repair the damaged properties and meet the cost of recovery process. He added that the required funds could be obtained from the Insurance Trust Fund.

“We have already received Rs 150 million as an advance from the insurance fund,” the Minister asserted.