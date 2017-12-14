Local polls date to be announced today

The date of elections to 93 local government bodies will be announced by the Elections Commission (EC) after ending the nomination period at noon today.

According to the EC, 557 political parties and independent groups had paid their deposits by noon yesterday.

Most political parties and independent groups have already submitted their nominations along with their deposits, the EC said adding objections could be filed within one hour of closing nominations today.

All vehicle parades and gatherings near have been prohibited.

The process of accepting of nominations for the 93 local government bodies would end at noon today, Additional Elections Commissioner Saman Sri Ratnayake told local newspaper.

Ratnayake said that submitting nominations for the remaining 248 local government institutes would start on December 18 and end at noon on December 21.