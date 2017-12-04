Local Government Polls on February 10- PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the Local Government Election would be held on the 10th of February, the first Saturday after Independence Day. However the Election Commission will decide the date, the Premier added.

The Prime Minister made this statement during an observational tour of the proposed trade zone in Bingiriya. The Premier along with Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara launched many new projects in the Bingiriya electorate.

Speaking at the occasion, the Premier said the next local government election will be actually a trial to test the effectiveness of the new mixed electoral system introduced recently and if it is a success it will be used for the Parliamentary polls as well.

The Premier explained that his party had decided to form a government with the SLFP as the UNP was a forward thinking party with a vision for the country. “It is obvious that our two parties face issues as we are two separate political parties. However we are going forward together,” he said.