Local government polls in January as agreed – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the government expects to hold the Local government polls in January as agreed before and after that the postponed Provincial Council elections in March next year.

The Prime Minister has made these comments when he attended the Committee meeting on Parliamentary Business (Party Leaders’ meeting) chaired by the Speaker of Parliament.

The meeting was held as a special emergency meeting to pay attention to the injunction order issued against holding the next local government elections.

The leaders of all parties, the Attorney General and the Chairman of the Election Commission were also present at the event. The Minister in charge of the subject Faizer Mustapha also participated in the occasion.

All parties participated in the meeting unanimously decided not to delay the elections for any reason.

The Gazette notification issued by the President on 21 August 2015 with the acknowledgement of the then Minister of Local Government in the 100-day government and current Speaker Karu Jayasuriya was widely scrutinized at the meeting.