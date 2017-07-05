Local government elections soon after Local Government Elections Act Amendment passed

Minister of Local Government and Provincial Councils Faizer Mustapha says the Local Government elections will be held soon after the passage of the draft bill on Local Government Elections Act Amendment in parliament.

“The bill has been gazetted and it is before parliament. It is all of us collectively to get the bill passed and them we could hold elections.”

The Minister told the parliament that in the new gazette the date for the elections has been gazetted as 1st of October but if the election is held earlier, he will amend the gazette and bring forward the date.

Minister Mustapha said he has carried out his responsibility with regard to the elections.