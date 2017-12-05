Local government elections before February 17 – Election Chief

The elections for all the local government bodies will be held before 17 February, the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said .

Addressing a media briefing today, the election Chief said the nominations for the 93 local government bodies that were scheduled earlier, will be accepted from December 11 to 14 noon as scheduled.

The nominations for the other 248 local government institutions will be accepted from the 18th to the 21st noon.

Accordingly, the district returning officers have issued the announcement for nominations to 17 Municipal Councils, 23 Urban Councils and 208 Pradeshiya Sabhas.

Deposits to the 248 institutions can be paid until 20th December 12 noon