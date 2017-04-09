Local government election under the new system

Share ! tweet







President Maithripala Sirisena said that he hopes it will be possible to hold Local Government elections under the new electoral system this year. President made these comments at the closing ceremony of the March 12 Movement which made for creating a better political culture in the country held at the BMICH Friday.

Although earlier Local Government elections were held according to the electoral system, the inaction of the Delimitation Committee has caused the present issues.

The main reason to postpone the Local Government elections is the inability to finalize the limitations of electorates independently and impartially, the President said.

However, after the new government came into power steps were taken to re-appoint a delimitation committee. Regardless of various allegations and accusations this is a necessary initiative towards political and social reforms of this country.

The President said he considers this as a first step for a transformation of the country and society.

Under the 1978 Constitution, individuals, not political ideologies became prominent, the President said adding that present Local Government election system is a victory of the people.