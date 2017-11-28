Local Government election must win-PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says the Government’s aim is to make Sri Lanka a high income country providing better employment for the youth to create income avenues and a better future for them.

“In order to achieve these goals we must win all local government elections in 2018,” the Premier said addressing a UNP meeting in Nawalapitiya on Sunday.

Setting up of Nawalapitiya UNP Bala Mandalaya took place under the patronage of the Prime Minister yesterday. Nawalapitiya UNP organizer MP Ananda Aluthgamage organized the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said this government took over a country that completely violated human rights and abandoned by the world because of that.

He said Sri Lanka then had to win the support of the world and it is getting the support from all the countries of the world. ”

“The world had isolated Sri Lanka for lack of human rights. The country is now in good position. President and I went around the world to create this situation,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the Government took the power of the country in 2015 and the power of the village should be taken in 2018.