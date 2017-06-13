Livestock projects for Vavuniya – Daya Gamage

Vavuniya will be given 200 livestock projects under the Primary Industries Ministry’s development programme together with the World Bank, says minister Daya Gamage.

Once they become successful, the country will no longer have to import milk, he said at the opening of an agricultural modernization project office for the northern province in Vavuniya.

Five hundred women each will be chosen from 10 villages and given six milch cows each to help uplift their economy, he said.

He went onto say that steps have been taken to restore the mentality of the people affected by the floods in 14 districts.

The prime minister has released a sum of Rs. 2,000 million for their welfare, he said.

Mr. Gamage also said 2,700 varieties of goods can be imported to the European market after the present government regained the GSP export concession.

On the occasion, a distribution JCT mango plants under ‘Dhana Saviya’ programme took place among farmers of Bogas Wewa.