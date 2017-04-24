‘Listing SAITM, no solution to crisis’

Share ! tweet







The steps that have been taken to list SAITM (South Asian Institute of Technology and Medicine) in the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) in response to the ongoing wave of protests spearheaded by the GMOA will not be the solution to the crisis, stock market analysts said.

"Broad basing the ownership of the institute will not prove a solution, without changing the model of SAITM when enrolling students to the medical faculty and without giving proper clinical training to such students, a stock market analyst told local newspaper.

President Maithripala Sirisena, Higher Education and Highways Minister Lakshman Kiriella and Health Minister Dr Rajitha Senaratne last week briefed the media regarding ongoing efforts to address concerns of the GMOA, undergraduates and other stakeholders.

A reason for the opposition to SAITM is the sole proprietorship exercised over the institution and directing SAITM to list on the Colombo stock market to broad-base ownership is the real solution to the issue, stock market sources said.

'Even ordinary people can invest in SAITM if they want to, President Maithripala Sirisena told the media last week.

Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, who was with the President, said a similar strategy will be pursued with two other medical college ventures proposed by the famous Monash University of Australia, with an investment of $ 1.3 billion and Manipal University.

President Sirisena said SAITM had also been directed to set up a professional and competent Board of Governors as practised by international institutions. Furthermore, SAITM will be required to increase its number of scholarships as well as revise its fees.