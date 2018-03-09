List of LG members to be gazetted

The list of members elected to Local Government bodies at the recently concluded LG polls has been handed over to the Department of Government Printing to be gazette.

However only a part of the list has been submitted for the print as Election Commission has not received the complete list of elected candidates from certain parties, Director General of elections R.M.A.L. Ratnayake said.

The gazette notification will be issued when the list is complete, he said.

“We have already commenced to prepare the gazette notification with the lists received so far,” Government Printer Gangani Kalpana Liyanage said.