Home / POLITICS / LG polls on or before Feb. 17

LG polls on or before Feb. 17

neo 5 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 43 Views

The Chairman of the Elections Commission says that the Local Government elections will be held on or before February 17, 2018.

However, the election will not be held on a public holiday or a Sunday, he said. Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya made this observation during a press briefing held in Colombo today (4).

He said that the Elections Commission will consider the requests made by political parties and business community to hold the elections on a Saturday and not on a weekday.

He said that they had pointed out that holding the election on a weekday would have an impact on the economy and therefore the matter would be taken into consideration.

About neo

Check Also

NFF Central Committee member joins SLFP

Former JVP MP and Central Committee member of the National Freedom Front (NFF) Jayantha Wijesekera …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved