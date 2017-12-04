LG polls on or before Feb. 17

The Chairman of the Elections Commission says that the Local Government elections will be held on or before February 17, 2018.

However, the election will not be held on a public holiday or a Sunday, he said. Chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya made this observation during a press briefing held in Colombo today (4).

He said that the Elections Commission will consider the requests made by political parties and business community to hold the elections on a Saturday and not on a weekday.

He said that they had pointed out that holding the election on a weekday would have an impact on the economy and therefore the matter would be taken into consideration.