Levy on imported frozen fish reduced

he Finance Ministry yesterday announced that the government had decided to reduce the special commodity levy on imported frozen fish by Rs. 25 per kilo with effect from yesterday.

 

The decision was taken in consideration the inclement weather of the country’s fish industry.

 

The levy on imported frozen fish has been reduced to Rs. 50 from Rs. 75 per kilogram.

 

Sri Lanka imports around 2000 MT of fish per month for local consumption.

 

The special commodity levy on imported sugar has been increased to Rs. 23 per kilo from Rs 13.

