Leopard killing to be investigated

The Government will conduct a special investigation in to the killing of a leopard in Kilinochchi on Thursday, Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella said.

He made this observation in response to a question by JVP MP Bimal Rathnayake who asked as to what steps the Government intends to take on the brutal killing of a leopard reported in Kilinochchi.

In the absence of Sustainable Development and Wildlife Minister Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka in the House, Minister Gamini Jayawickrema Perera, who previously held that ministerial portfolio, replied that he was also shocked to hear of the incident and that the law must be implemented strictly against the offenders. “This is a very inhumane act. First, I thought it was a news story coming from a foreign country. Sri Lanka is to host the CITES convention (the Convention on International Trade

in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) next year. This is a country where the ‘Dhamma’ prevails. I urge that the perpetrators behind the killing of leopard be arrested. Minister Fonseka and his deputy have the greatest respect for law and order. I believe they will take necessary steps in this regard,” he commented.