Legislation to increase number of HC Judges from 75 to 85

The government yesterday introduced an amendment to the Judicature Act to increase the number of high court judges from 75 to 85.

The amendment Bill was introduced by Minister of Justice Thalatha Atukorale.

The amendment was approved by cabinet in May last year when it was presented by the former Minister of Justice Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

Rajapakshe informed in the Cabinet proposal that as there was an enormous backlog of cases pending in courts, appropriate measures had to be adopted expeditiously to eliminate them.

As at March 2017, the number of cases pending in the Civil Appellate High Courts was 5,749, in the Commercial High Courts, it was 5,580 and as at March 2017, the number of cases pending in the High Courts was 16,574, and the number of judges serving in the courts at present to hear these cases is only 75.