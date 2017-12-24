Legal framework to limit election advertising expenditure should be strengthened

An election monitoring watchdog in Sri Lanka, People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) says the legal framework to limit campaign election advertising spending should be strengthened.

PAFFREL executive director Rohana Hettiarachchi pointed out that the number of representatives in the forthcoming local government polls has doubled, and if the candidates spend unlimitedly at the district level, they can even buy voters.

He said not limiting the campaign expenses allows violations of democratic values at elections such as bribing the voters.

At a discussion with a group of journalists representing the print and the electronic media recently Hettiarachchi said in the past politicians distributed their wealth through politics, now the situation has changed completely.

Now many of them join politics to in order to achieve economic empowerment of their families and time has come to end this political culture, he said.