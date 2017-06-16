Home / LATEST / Legal action for spreading ‘plastic rice’ rumours

Legal action for spreading ‘plastic rice’ rumours

Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority, W. Hasitha Tillekaratne states that legal action would be taken against perpetrators responsible for the false rumours about plastic rice that are presently spreading through social media.

The Chairman stated this upon attending a media briefing in Colombo yesterday.

The Court has reportedly taken the decision to provide the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with information about those responsible for the creation and spreading of the rumours about plastic rice.

The Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority also added that the spread of false rumours about plastic rice was an act of conspiracy.

