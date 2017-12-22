Home / POLITICS / Legal action against seven groups for breaching election laws

Legal action will be taken against seven parties who engaged in parades after handing over nominations, announced the Police Headquarters.

While briefing media after a discussion held with the Election Commission, Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara today (22) said that steps will be taken to file cases against those who conducted parades while violating election laws.

Meanwhile the Police HQ yesterday (21) said that nine complaints have been received so far regarding the forthcoming Local Government election.

