Leasing vehicles for 58 MPs halted

Share ! tweet







The General Secretary of United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA), Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that the decision to lease 58 vehicles for parliamentarians has been temporarily suspended.

Responding to a media question at an event in Matara today, Minister Amaraweera said the government has decided to temporarily halt the leasing of vehicles for MPs.

He however, noting that the even under the previous government, a vehicle was provided to MPs who assist in development activities and those who work in coordinating committees, said vehicles will be leased for MPs but not at high cost.

"For now we have decided to temporarily suspend leasing vehicles," he said.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved leasing vehicles for 58 MPs for a monthly lease of Rs 590,000 for 60 months.