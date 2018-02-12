Leaders agree to continue the unity government till 2020

The majority party of the Sri Lanka’s government, United National Party, has agreed to continue the coalintion government formed with the Sri Lanka Freedom party under the leadership of President Maithripala Sirisena until 2020 when the President’s term expires.

This decision taken by the majority party is to be informed to the leaders of all parties of the United National Front government.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has taken the decision when he met with President Maithripala Sirisena for discussions .

Prior to the meeting with the President, Prime Minister Wickremesinghe held discussions with the senior members of the UNP at the Temple Trees yesterday afternoon, after the elections results of the Municipal Councils, Urban Councils and Pradeshiya Sabhas were released.

During the meeting with the UNP seniors, a decision was taken to continue with the unity government headed by President Sirisena until 2020.

Focusing on the message delivered by the people to the government through the Local Government Elections held Saturday (10) during the meeting, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has decided to make a number of positive changes in the right direction to correct the situation in the next few days.

It was discussed at length on issues relating to high cost of living, unemployment, curtailing corruption and fraud.