Leader of the Mahason Balakaya attackd in prison

A pharmacist at the Anuradhapura Prisons Hospital has attacked the leader of the extremist organization Mahason Balakaya, Amith Jeevan Weerasinghe, who was in remand custody for the attacks on Muslims in Kandy, the police said.

Weerasinghe has been injured in the attack and admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital on the 24th May, the police said.

It has been reported that Weerasinghe’s wife WJ Sithum Kumari has learned about the attack on her husband when she visited the Anuradhapura Prison to see him on the 25th.

The wife of the Mahason eader had complained to the Anuradhapura Police that her husband had been assaulted by the pharmacist following an argument when her husband who was ill with a fever had sought treatment.

Amith Weerasinghe was arrested in March for the attacks on Muslims in Kandy. His remand has been extended until 28th May. Prisons Spokesman T.N. Upuldeniya said investigations into the alleged attack are underway and disciplinary action will be taken against the prison official pending investigation.