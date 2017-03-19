Law not enforced- Police

Share ! tweet







Responding to several isolated incidents happening regarding the controversial full face helmets ban, Police Spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said so far the law has not been enforced as there is a Supreme Court hearing regarding the issue.

He said so when the media questioned on the information received that several police officers had threatened those who wear the full face helmets forcing them not to do so. “The court has given an interim order regarding the issue not to take action against the full face helmets. Therefore, though the gazette notification on the matter has been issued preventing the riders and the pillion riders wearing full face helmets, we could not put the law into force,” he said. DIG Jayakody said that there can be few isolated incidents happening, however all the police station had been advised on the situation and not to take action against full face helmets.