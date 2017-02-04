Law and Order Ministry to consult AG

Share ! tweet







Law and Order and Southern Development Ministry Secretary Jagath P. Wijeweera yesterday said that a proposal to restrict public protests to two locations in the city was still under discussion.

Asked whether the government was in a hurry to bring in new regulations in the wake of regular protests in the city, Wijeweera said that the Attorney General had to be consulted.

Wijeweera declined to indicate when consensus could be reached on proposed restrictions on public protests.

Law and Order and Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayake recently instructed Wijeweera to take tangible measures in this regard at a meeting chaired by Premier Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister Ratnayake was responding to senior police officers’ assertion that street protests were a severe hindrance to the public. The police alleged that the public had been greatly inconvenienced by protests in Fort as well as the area near parliament.

Wijeweera acknowledged the difficulty in tackling street protests.