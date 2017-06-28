Lasith Malinga issued six month suspended sentence

Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga was suspended for one year after he pleaded guilty to a breach of contract by speaking to the media without permission, Sri Lanka Cricket announcing the outcome of the disciplinary Inquiry held against him said.

The special inquiry panel found the player guilty of breach of contract after an inquiry held Tuesdays afternoon at SLC Headquarters where Malinga accepted the charges levelled against him and tendered a formal apology.

The finding were subsequently reported to a specially convened Executive Committee, who imposed a sentence of a 1 Year suspension, suspended by six months (whereby the punishment would be imposed in the event of a similar infraction within the stipulated 6 month period) and a 50% fine of his next ODI match fee.